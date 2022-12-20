Fox is back with a new movie…and by Fox we mean the one and only Vivica A. Fox. Her latest project is ‘A New Diva’s Christmas Carol’ which is a remix of the holiday classic ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Also, starring alongside the multi-hyphenate actress is Ashanti, Mel B., Robin Given, and Eva Marcille.

There is no shame in Vivica’s hustle game. The actress, producer, director is always working on her next thing and right now that’s her new fashion line — Foxy Breed. The star already found entrepreneurial success with Vivica Fox Hair.

‘A New Diva’s Christmas Carol’ is now on VH1.