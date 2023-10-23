NEW YORK (PIX11) – A Senate delegation including Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are in Israel Monday morning to show support and denounce Hamas.

It comes as a ground offensive from Israel into Gaza is expected any day now. The group of senators called Hamas’ attack on the country “a crime against humanity.”

The visit is on the heels of President Joe Biden’s trip last week.

Back at home, more vigils and protests were held over the weekend. Hundreds took part in a rally at the Palestinian American Community Center of Clifton in Paterson, N.J.

The Jewish community on Long Island showed support for Israel at a candlelight vigil at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County.

The rallies come as humanitarian aid is starting to trickle into Gaza two weeks after Israel imposed a ban. The second aid convoy arrived Sunday carrying food, water and medical supplies but not much-needed fuel.

A U.N. humanitarian aid agency argued the help is a fraction of what is needed at this point, but in a phone call Sunday, Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there will now be a continued flow of aid into Gaza.

