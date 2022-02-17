“Intuitive Walker” uses clairvoyance & tracking skills to help locate lost pets

Chances are you’ve walked past a handmade poster with a picture and the following words “missing dog or cat”.  

It often begs the question, what other recourse does a pet parent have other than wallpapering the city with missing posters. Enter one Brooklyn resident who is inspiring hope with his ability to find lost pets and reunite them with their loving owners. Jim Tierney is an intuitive pet tracker, known as The Intuitive Walker. 

Jim says he uses his gift of clairvoyance and practical lost pet strategies to try and help find these missing pets. 

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with Jim about his gift for tracking.  

