TV personality and Instagram sensation Kalen Allen made headlines earlier this year when he filled in for Ellen DeGeneres, guest hosting her longtime talk show.

Allen has been a regular part of Ellen’s show since she first saw his viral social media videos in 2018.

But now that her show is coming to an end, what’s next for him?

Allen couldn’t reveal the details, but he said people should expect to see him on their televisions again regularly very soon.