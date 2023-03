NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year for International Women’s Day, the theme focuses on the digital gender gap in technology.

“259 million fewer women have access to the internet than men, and women are largely underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers,” according to the U.N.

Alaina Percival, co-founder of the nonprofit Women Who Code, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk more about the gender gap in tech. Watch the video player for more.