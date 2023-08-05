New York (PIX11) Puppets will take over the Big Apple once again for the International Puppet Fringe Festival. Dr Manuel Moran, who is the founder of the annual puppetry event, and puppeteer Brendan Schweda brought some of their puppets to PIX11. Dr Manuel feels puppets are not just for kids and it’s an art form.

The International Puppet Fringe Festival will feature performances, films, roundtable discussions, and so much more. Many of the events will be free for the public.

The festival runs from Wednesday, August 9 through Sunday August 13, 2023. For more information visit puppetfringenyc.com.