International Jazz Day: Feel the jazz vibes with Jazzmobile

NEW YORK — The roots of Jazz music run deep in African American culture. Some think of it as loose and unstructured while others see it as cool and vibey.

In 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe.

No matter what, the genre is here to stay, and musicians like Jeremy Pelt keep it alive.

Also keeping jazz heritage alive is Robin Bell-Stevens from Jazzmobile Inc.

Bell-Stevens and Pelt spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about how they’re celebrating International Jazz Day.

To celebrate, Jazzmobile is holding their “Keep the Music Playing” virtual concert. The concert premieres Friday on Jazzmobile’s Youtube Channel JZMTV. The concert comes in three parts beginning at 5 p.m. EST.