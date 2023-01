NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City and the nation pause Monday to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

While popularly associated with the American South, many aspects of King’s life and work connected to New York City.

Neal Shoemaker, owner of Harlem Heritage Tours, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss how King and New York City intersected.

Watch the full interview in the video player.