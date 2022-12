SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Friday marks the fifth day of Kwanzaa, or Nia, which means purpose in Swahili.

For those celebrating Kwanzaa, on the fifth day, they light a candle representing the principle of Nia. The principle is dedicated to building and developing the African community, culture, and history.

PIX11 Morning News Kiran Dhillion is at the Roy Wilkins Recreation Center in Queens with a preview of the Kwanzaa celebrations.

