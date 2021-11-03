Inflation, your Thanksgiving dinner and how you can reduce costs

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve been hearing the word inflation and feeling the affects for months, but what is inflation?
It’s the general increase in prices of products and services over time that corresponds with the decrease in the value of money.
So you may have noticed you are paying more at the grocery store.
In fact, according to the Financial Times, typical breakfast foods have soared to the highest point in a decade. Coffee, milk, sugar, oats and orange juice have shot up 63 percent since last year!
Jason Feifer, the Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine joins us now to talk Thanksgiving meal prices, how to keep costs down and much more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Singer Angelique Kidjo returns to NYC with performance at Carnegie Hall

Peter Stormare talks new film "The Grand Duke of Corsica"

Actor James Bingham talks 'Swagger' series based on Kevin Durant's story

Inflation, your Thanksgiving dinner and how you can reduce costs

How to protect your child from identity theft

Jared Padalecki talks CW's "Walker," reboot of hit '90s series

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss