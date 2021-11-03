We’ve been hearing the word inflation and feeling the affects for months, but what is inflation?
It’s the general increase in prices of products and services over time that corresponds with the decrease in the value of money.
So you may have noticed you are paying more at the grocery store.
In fact, according to the Financial Times, typical breakfast foods have soared to the highest point in a decade. Coffee, milk, sugar, oats and orange juice have shot up 63 percent since last year!
Jason Feifer, the Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine joins us now to talk Thanksgiving meal prices, how to keep costs down and much more!
Inflation, your Thanksgiving dinner and how you can reduce costs
