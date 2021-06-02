Singer Monica may be known for her sultry vocals and chart-topping hits, but she’s stepping into the world of true crime with her latest project.

The R&B star is the host of VH1’s new true-crime docu-series “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly,” which premieres on Monday, June 7 at 10 p.m.

Monica told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about her personal love of mystery and true crime and why she decided to branch out in the new role.

Plus, the singer opened up about her love of fashion and her stylish outfits seen on her Instagram.