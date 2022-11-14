NEW YORK (PIX11) — One month from Monday will mark ten years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty young children and six adults were killed at the school in an attack that horrified the nation.

Nicole Hockley, whose son, Dylan, was among the children killed, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to share her thoughts on the opening of a memorial to the victims, as well as her ongoing efforts to end gun violence as co-founder and CEO of the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation.

“It was incredibly touching and very beautiful,” said Hockley of the memorial, which she and other relatives of victims viewed during a private dedication on Saturday. “They really got everything right about this site.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.