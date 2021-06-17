About 25 years ago, Daphne Rubin-Vega took the stage in a musical simply titled “Rent.”

Of course, it went on to win awards and gain fans all over the world.

Now, Rubin-Vega is making sweet music on the big screen as Daniella in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.”

Rubin-Vega spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about being part of one of the most highly anticipated films, her character and her thoughts on the recent criticism of the film’s casting.

Catch “In the Heights” in theaters or streaming on HBO Max.