The colorism controversy overshadowing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights” movie has sparked numerous conversations in the days following its release.

Colorism among Latinx people can be traced back to colonialism and is still today an issue many Latinx people deal with daily, both here in the U.S. and around the world.

Dr. Marta Moreno Vega, founder of the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute and former head of El Museo del Barrio, spoke the the PIX11 Morning news about the issue and why it’s still so prevalent today, even in Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

Plus, why she feels it’s important to be talking about it, regardless of timing.