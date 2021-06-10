NEW YORK — As Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights” finally hits theaters, a spotlight is shining on the New York City neighborhood.

Now, people around the world will know all about the sights, sounds and people that make up Washington Heights.

Several cast members chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the highly anticipated film version of Miranda’s hit Broadway musical.

The cast described “In The Heights” as a love letter to the city and explained why the film is truly New York’s Very Own.