‘In The Heights’ actor and choreographer talk deep ties to the Washington Heights community

We’ve been waiting since last year for “In The Heights” to hit screens, and finally the day has come.

The highly anticipated film comes to theaters and HBO Max Friday and features the biggest cast of Latinx characters Hollywood has ever seen.

The movie doesn’t just center around the immigrant story in Washington Heights, but also features actors with deep ties to the community.

Actor and dancer Noah Catala and the film’s choreographer Christopher Scott told us all about the film and why it meant so much to them as New York natives.

