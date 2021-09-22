‘In The Dark’ star Perry Mattfeld talks season 3 ahead of upcoming finale

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

If there’s trouble to be found, there is no doubt that Murphy from “In The Dark” will find it. Now, her shenanigans have landed her on the wrong side of the law.

Actress Perry Mattfeld’s character may be a woman on the run, but she always makes time for PIX11.

The star, and now co-producer, of the hit CW series joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk all things season three.

With just a few episodes to go, the season finale airs Oct. 6, 2021.

Don’t miss “In The Dark” Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW affiliate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Budget for a natural disaster

"In The Dark" star Perry Mattfeld talks season 3

Comedian Lisa Curry talks Beacon Theater performance

Doctor weighs in: Is Ivermectin effective against COVID?

'This is the Year': Actor, producer David Henrie talks latest film

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga': Actor Siddiq Saunderson talks season 2

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss