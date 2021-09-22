"In The Dark" star Perry Mattfeld talks season 3

If there’s trouble to be found, there is no doubt that Murphy from “In The Dark” will find it. Now, her shenanigans have landed her on the wrong side of the law.

Actress Perry Mattfeld’s character may be a woman on the run, but she always makes time for PIX11.

The star, and now co-producer, of the hit CW series joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk all things season three.

With just a few episodes to go, the season finale airs Oct. 6, 2021.

Don’t miss “In The Dark” Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW affiliate.