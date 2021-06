You probably recognize actress Nicole Kang as “Mary Hamilton” on the CW hit series “Batwoman,” but on Thursday she chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about her new dark comedy series “In The Cards.”

The series is premiering this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival and Kang told us what to expect as she plays a very different role.

“In The Cards” follows a notorious psychic scammer on the dirty road she takes to riches – and a spot on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.