Improving Black maternal health risks

Racial disparities in health care are a life-and-death issue, especially for pregnant Black women and new mothers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three to four times more likely to die during childbirth than white women.

In New York, those numbers are a lot higher, Black women are 8 to 12 times more likely to die during childbirth.

What makes matters worse is that the CDC said 60% of those deaths are preventable.

The risks Black women face continue even after the baby is born.

That’s where Nana Eyeson-Akiwow and Marcia Cole, co-founders of Fourth Phase Inc. come in. They focus on the pivotal time after a woman gives birth known as the “fourth trimester,” which impacts the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of new moms.

They even created an “Afterbirth” box, with 11-12 organic, non-toxic, cruelty-free and sustainably sourced products to help moms throughout this time.