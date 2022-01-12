Health is on everyone’s mind right now, as we all try to avoid getting sick.

Here at the show, we’re big fans of elderberry. It’s considered one of the best immune boosting fruits. So today, eco-friendly, lifestyle expert Danny Seo is showing us

how to make, “Immunity Elderberry Honey Pops” and the best part, you only need a few ingredients.

Immunity Elderberry Honey Pops

MAKES 16 LOLLIPOPS

G A T H E R

½ teaspoon lemon extract

2 tablespoons elderberry syrup (we love the Sambucol brand)

½ cup honey

½ cup maple syrup

M A K E I T

1. Preheat oven to 310ºF.

2. Add lemon extract, elderberry syrup, honey and ¼ cup filtered water to a medium bowl. Stir until combined well.

3. Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat.

4. Add mixture to small pan and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

5. Spread mixture onto middle of mat.

6. Bake for 10 minutes. Spread mixture around silicone mat and bake for additional 5 minutes.

7. Place ice water in a small bowl and place a small amount of mixture to see if it balls, which means

it reached its hard cracking stage. If not, return to oven for additional few minutes.

8. Place lollipop silicone mold onto a tray. Pour baked honey mixture into molds, place lemon zest strip in center, and press stick into center of pop.

9. Place in freezer to cool for 30 minutes.

10. Once lollipops come to room temperature, place in wrappers to prevent sticking.