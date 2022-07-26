Since Imani Pullum’s character “Topa” was introduced this season on “The Orville: New Horizons,” fans have been reacting. The role is Pullum’s biggest project to date and the feedback continues to be very favorable.

On Tuesday, July 26, Imani will participate in a screening and panel discussion event with the organization GAAAYS IN SPAAACE, a Nonprofit dedicated to promoting the importance of LGBTQ+ inclusion in both science fiction storytelling and real-life sciences. The event is FREE and includes a screening of two groundbreaking episodes of “The Orville: New Horizons” followed by an in-depth discussion with cast members, PENNY JOHNSON JERALD (Dr. Claire Finn), MARK JACKSON (Isaac), CHAD L. COLEMAN (Klyden), and IMANI PULLUM (Topa). The event takes place from 6PM – 9PM at the 42nd Street AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan. Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gaaays-in-spaaace-the-orville-screening-tickets-387704162587

“The Orville: New Horizons” is now screaming on Hulu. Look for Imani next in Antoine Fuqua’s film “Emancipation.”