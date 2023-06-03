New York (PIX11) The ‘ICarly’ gang is back with season three of the popular sitcom. Season two left fans with a cliffhanger regarding the status of ‘Carly’ and ‘Freddie’s’ relationship. Now, they are taking a deeper dive in exploring their friendship and whether or not if they will get together.

Fans can count on surprises along the way according to Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor. But the season may not end the way viewers think. Nathan and Jerry both sat in the directors chair during the season. Kress felt intimidated at first but working with Trainor and the cast made him feel comfortable.

‘ICarly’ season three streams on Paramount+ June 1, 2023.