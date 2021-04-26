I Wanna Know: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and wife Lauren talk New Jersey, sobriety and more

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question was: Where in New Jersey is the ocean?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was “Jersey Shore” star, advocate for sobriety and entrepreneur Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino.

Mike Sorrentino, who is also five years sober, has changed his life and teamed up with nationwide Banyan Treatment Centers as a recovery speaker. The Sorrentinos discuss its importance and how they hope it’ll make a difference.