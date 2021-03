NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question was: Are we alone in the universe?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, and podcaster Neil deGrasse Tyson, who explained why we’re “probably not” the only living beings in the universe.