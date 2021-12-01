I Wanna Know: Mike Holmes explains home improvement costs

Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by a PIX anchor or producer. But this time, it’s a double-whammy.

This week’s question was: How can you avoid paying too much for a contractor, plumber or electrician?

The latest guests to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was professional contractor and television host Mike Holmes and his son Michael Holmes Jr.

If there’s something you’re curious about and want us to help you find the answer, email us at IWannaKnow@PIX11.com.