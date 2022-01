NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by a PIX anchor or producer.

This week’s question was: Why do I keep getting shocked when I touch things?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was Dr. Kate Biberdorf, also known as Kate the Chemist – science entertainer and author of the bestseller “The Big Book of Experiments.”