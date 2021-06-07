I wanna know: James Monroe Iglehart explains why we say ‘break a leg’

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question was: Why do we say “break a leg” instead of “good luck?”

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was Tony Award winner and Broadway star James Monroe Inglehart. He explained using “break a leg” and also told PIX11 when people can expect him back on the Broadway stage.

He also talked about his support for the Lymphoma Research Foundation and why it’s important to him. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss