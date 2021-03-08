I Wanna Know: Isaac Mizrahi weighs in on Gen Z vs. millennials style debate

Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question came from Ben: What are the next big things in style and culture?

Fashion designer and NYC style icon Isaac Mizrahi was the latest celeb guest for Dan Mannarino’s weekly “I Wanna Know” segment.

Mizrahi answered the PIX11 anchors’ questions about style and fashion, and also told us all about the final ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE show, part of his virtual cabaret concert series, on March 19 with special guest Justin Vivian Bond.

Plus, from side parts to skinny jeans, Mizrahi weighed in on the style debates between Gen Z and millennials that have been buzzing on social media.

