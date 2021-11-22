I Wanna Know: Holiday pet safety with ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’ Drs. Terrence Ferguson, Vernard Hodges

Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by a PIX anchor or producer.

This week’s question was about how to keep pets safe during the holidays with all the decorations, sweets and gatherings.

The latest guests to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show team were the stars of Nat Geo WILD’s “Critter Fixers: Country Vets,” Drs. Terrence Ferguson and Vernard Hodges.

Nat Geo WILD is celebrating Thanksgiving this year by recognizing the professionals who work to keep our animal friends healthy and safe. The network’s annual Vetsgiving celebration returns with an expanded lineup from Monday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 28.