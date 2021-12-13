I Wanna Know: Is being a perfectionist unhealthy?

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by a PIX anchor, producer or viewer.

This week’s question was: Can being a perfectionist be unhealthy?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing With the Stars” star and new author Hannah Brown.

Brown’s new book “God Bless This Mess” is out now and traces her journey to self-discovery.

If there’s something you’re curious about and want us to help you find the answer, email us at IWannaKnow@PIX11.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Broadway, film and TV star Norm Lewis returns for annual NYC holiday performances

I Wanna Know: Is being a perfectionist unhealthy? 'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown weighs in

'The Christmas House 2' star Jonathan Bennett talks Hallmark sequel

Mental Wellness Monday: What is 'toxic positivity'?

'Lost in Space': Mina Sundwall talks Netflix show's final season

Music for the holidays: Violinist Damien Escobar talks new album

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss