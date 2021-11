Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by a PIX anchor or producer.

This week’s question was: What’s the worst state in the U.S. to live in?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was comedian, actor and author Colin Quinn.

If there’s something you’re curious about and want us to help you find the answer, email us at IWannaKnow@PIX11.com