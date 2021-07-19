I Wanna Know: Chef Dale Talde explains the proper time to apply barbecue sauce when grilling

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question was: When is the right time to put on barbecue sauce when you’re grilling?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was chef Dale Talde. The “All Up In Your Grill” host has competed on the award-winning series “Top Chef” three times and he’s served as a judge. His newest restaurant, Goosefeather, was named one of Esquire Magazine’s best new restaurants of 2020.