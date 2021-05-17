NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question was: How long can food stay good in the fridge?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was chef, television personality and judge of “Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst” Anne Burrell, who explained how long leftovers and other foods last when refrigerated.

Catch Burrell and “Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst” currently streaming on Discovery+ and on Food Network.