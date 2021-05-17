I Wanna Know: Chef Anne Burrell explains how long food lasts in the fridge

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question was: How long can food stay good in the fridge?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was chef, television personality and judge of “Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst” Anne Burrell, who explained how long leftovers and other foods last when refrigerated. 

Catch Burrell and “Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst” currently streaming on Discovery+ and on Food Network. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss