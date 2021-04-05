I Wanna Know: Cesar Millan explains why some dogs prefer to sleep on pillows on the floor

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question was from Ben Aaron: No matter how many plush beds we buy for our dogs, why does one of them insist on sleeping on pillows on the floor?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was celebrity dog trainer and dog behaviorist Cesar Millan who explained why dogs sometimes prefer sleeping on pillows. 

Millan also discussed his partnership with Halo creating a line of collars with GPS to help track pets.

