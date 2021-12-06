I Wanna Know: Can an adult still become a professional tap dancer?

PIX11 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by a PIX anchor, producer or viewer.

This week’s question was: Can you still become a professional tap dancer as an adult?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was Ayodele Casel, a native New Yorker who has worked as a professional actor, tap dancer and choreographer for nearly two decades.

Casel was recently tapped for the tap dancing choreography for the revival of “Funny Girl,” returning to Broadway in spring 2022.

If there’s something you’re curious about and want us to help you find the answer, email us at IWannaKnow@PIX11.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

I Wanna Know: Can an adult still become a professional tap dancer?

'The Flash' star Tom Cavanagh talks returning to CW superhero series

Identifying and treating seasonal affective disorder

Marriage and music: Teddy and Tina Campbell talk holiday album and more

'Sister Swap' holiday movies: Sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk double feature

Economy adds 210K jobs in November, short of expectations

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss