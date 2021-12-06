I Wanna Know: Can an adult still become a professional tap dancer?

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino introduces a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by a PIX anchor, producer or viewer.

This week’s question was: Can you still become a professional tap dancer as an adult?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts was Ayodele Casel, a native New Yorker who has worked as a professional actor, tap dancer and choreographer for nearly two decades.

Casel was recently tapped for the tap dancing choreography for the revival of “Funny Girl,” returning to Broadway in spring 2022.

If there’s something you’re curious about and want us to help you find the answer, email us at IWannaKnow@PIX11.com.