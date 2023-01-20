New York (PIX11) The highly-anticipated final season of the Nazi-chasing series ‘Hunters’ has arrived. The cast includes Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Jerrika Hinton, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, and special appearances by Al Pacino. ‘The Hunters’ regroup when they discover Adolf Hitler is still alive in South America.

Season 1 of ‘Hunters’ ended in 2020 leaving fans clamoring for the next season. The cast is also excited for the show’s return and hope fans will enjoy it.

‘Hunters’ is streaming now on Prime Video.