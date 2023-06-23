NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hunter College High School’s baseball team recently won the PSAL championship at Yankee Stadium.
Their head coach Tom Harper and team captain Connor Dong joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about their win.
by: Justin Walters
