MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Hundreds of people got onto buses in Manhattan early Tuesday morning to head to Washington, D.C. in a show of support for Israel.

As many as 100,000 people are expected at the “March for Israel” event, according to a permit from the National Park Service. Organizers have been preparing for thousands to come and rally around the Washington Mall.

Protests around the U.S. have called on Hamas to release 240 hostages and condemned antisemitism. Since Israel began its airstrikes in Gaza, antisemitism in the U.S. has been on the rise, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it’s working closely with local and federal law enforcement partners, including the National Guard, to ensure safety.

A spokesperson with the agency said, “Currently, there are no credible threats in the District of Columbia.”

Earlier this month, there was a march in Washington, D.C. by pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Thousands marched to call for a ceasefire, as well as an end to U.S. support for Israel.

The NYPD reported that bias incidents increased by 124% in October. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that in response to a rise in hate crimes, New York will be increasing staffing to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

She also announced $2.5 million in funding to New York State Police to deploy 10 additional investigators in New York City, Albany, Buffalo and Rochester.