NEW YORK (PIX11) — The longest-running free blues festival in the New York region returns this weekend bringing some fabulous food, music, and art to Hudson River Park.

This is the 23rd annual Blues BBQ Festival, and this year also marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of the park, making this year’s festival even more special.

The Blues BBQ Festival first began in 1999 and now brings together blues and barbeque fans from across the country, and internationally, to enjoy live music set against the stunning backdrop of the Hudson River.

The free, day-long festival kicks off on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.