We know him as the encouraging, charismatic judge on “America’s Got Talent.” However, there is so much more to this showbiz veteran. During his career, he’s been a game show host, actor, stand-up comedian, voiceover artist, podcast host, and plenty more. For several seasons, Mandel starred on the multi-Emmy Award-winning series “St. Elsewhere” alongside Denzel Washington.

Howie is currently back on stage doing stand up. He will perform on Long Island at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Friday, September 9. Tickets and info available at www.thetheatreatwestbury.com.