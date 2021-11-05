How vitamins can help you stay healthy this holiday season

The holidays are coming quickly, and along with the joy and celebrations, they can also bring some unwanted side effects.
Sleep, stress, immunity, mood, energy… all can take a big hit. The key to staying healthy may be in a regular vitamin or supplement.
“When we are deficient in one or more vitamin it can really have a negative impact on how we feel,” said Dr. Nicole Avena, Health Psychologist.
Dr. Avena joined the PIX11 Morning News to share 5 recommendations based on your needs:
1. Sleep
Recommended product: Back To Sleep
“If you’re in bed and just can’t fall asleep, it can really help.”
Also recommended: reducing noise, weighted blankets, reduce screen time before bed, have lighter snacks and avoid sugar
2. Stress
Recommended product: Stress Relief Gummies
“This can help manage stress in the moment.”
Also recommended: mindfulness, get to the source of a stressors, use problem-focused coping strategies
3. Immunity
Recommended product: ImmuneMAX Fizzy Drink
Other recommendations: eat more foods that contain Vitamin D (salmon, milk) and Vitamin C (fruits, broccoli, bell peppers); get lots of rest
4. Mood
Recommended product: SAM-e Complete Tablets
“It’s normal to have mood fluctuations.”
Other recommendations: getting rest, identify & manage daily stressors
5. Energy
Recommended product: Energy B12 Gummies
Other recommendations: reduce processed food intake, watch caffeine intake
For more information on Dr. Nicole Avena, you can visit her website.