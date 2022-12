NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first recreational marijuana store in New York City opens on Thursday in lower Manhattan.

The dispensary will give people the opportunity to buy weed legally without a prescription, but there are still legal restrictions to look out over.

Micheal Bass, an attorney and co-chair of the Cannabis Law Group at Abrams Fensterman, joined PIX11 Morning News to explain some of the legal restrictions in purchasing weed in New York City.

