How to get your friendships back on track

NEW YORK — For many of us, one of the things we have missed over the past year is being able to hang out normally with our family and friends.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers said they have found that friendships play a dramatic role not just in our happiness, but also our health.

Author Laura Tremaine’s latest book, “Share Your Stuff. I’ll go First: 10 Questions to Take Your Friendships to the Next Level,” said it’s time for us to be intentional about the way we connect with others.

She spoke to PIX11 News about the inspiration behind it and what tools can be used to connect with family and friends during this time.