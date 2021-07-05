How to create a fair share of work around the home

NEW YORK — It’s no secret the pandemic compounded inequities in society, and part of that includes the burden that women often face at home.

A recent study in the United Kingdom found that women still continue to perform more of the physical and emotional labor in their families than men do.

It also found women who spent long hours on housework and child care were more likely to report increased levels of psychological distress.

Entrepreneur, writer and digital educator Shannan Monson has helped to empower other women in female leadership. She shared four steps to create a fairer partnership at home.