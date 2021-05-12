How to craft an impactful ‘social media cover letter’

NEW YORK — Whether you’re looking for a job right now or considering a career change, your social media presence could play a big role in whether or not you land your next gig.

A survey released by CareerBuilder in 2020 found 70% of employers use social media to screen candidates. Of those employers, 54% said they chose not to hire a candidate based on content found on their social media profiles.

Jessica Zweig, CEO of branding firm Simply Be. Agency, joined the PIX11 Morning News to offer tips on how to craft a “social media cover letter.”