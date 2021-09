For years, the phrase “like a girl” has been used with a negative connotation.

Now, women and girls are reclaiming that phrase in a powerful way.

One psychologist specifically wants everyone to think like a girl — and start rejecting the myths that women have been told their entire lives.

Dr. Tracy Packiam Alloway, psychologist and author of “Think Like a Girl” spoke with PIX11 News to discuss how females can use their brains to their advantage.