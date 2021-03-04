During the pandemic many people got a break on their credit card bills with companies pausing payments, but now are getting an unwelcome surprise when they check their credit report.
Joining us now is certified financial planner Bobbi Rebell, a personal finance expert with Tally, who is going to show us what happened and how to fix it.
How the pandemic may affect your credit score
