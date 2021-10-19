How The Center serves NYC’s LGBTQ community

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Tuesday, Oct. 19 is National LGBTQ Center Awareness Day, which celebrates the vital services provided by LGBTQ community centers across the country.

Local centers operate like a network, bringing people in the LGBTQ community together. Plus, in times of crisis, these centers often provide the first line of contact.

Jeffrey Klein, the chief operating officer of New York City’s own LGBTQ Center, or just “The Center,” joined the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday.

Klein explained the type of work The Center does, as well as what services the organization provides the community.

Plus, how can the community help support The Center?

