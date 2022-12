NEW YORK (PIX11) – Over the last two years, the New York City government’s full-time workforce has dropped by 19,000 people and there are some 21,000 job vacancies, due in part to the Great Resignation.

Many of these vacancies are in agencies that provide some of the city’s essential services.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday, to explain how this is impacting New Yorkers on a day-to-day basis.

Watch the video player for the full interview.