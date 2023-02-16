NEW YORK (PIX11) — There have been a total of 72 mass shootings nationwide since the start of the new year, according to the gun violence archive.

The latest shooting took place inside a mall in El Paso, Texas. Three people were injured and one person was killed. This comes less than 48 hours after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University, and killed three students, injuring five others.

Students and faculty gathered for an emotional vigil Wednesday night, where they comforted each other and paid tribute to their classmates.

With the growing number of mass shootings, there are also a considerable amount of young people who survived more than one of these tragedies. Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the long-term impacts of these traumatic events on their mental and emotional health.

